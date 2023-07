Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker hit the podium at Big Ten Media Days for a preview on the upcoming season. After hitting on strong team chemistry and lessons learned from last year, he addressed questions on the MSU defensive line, quarterback battle and more. And when he said there are position battles all over the field, do we actually believe him?

This year’s Michigan vesus Michigan State game is also reported to be the first Paul Bunyan game held under the lights at Spartan Stadium…are we fans of that? And we also wrap things up with updated numbers from Noah Kim, Alante Brown and Jalen Sami, and get into some long snapper news.