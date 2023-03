As we get closer to Michigan State's opening NCAA Tournament game against USC, we are joined with friend of the program, and Spartans Illustrated MSU basketball writer, Carter Elliott. We talk about the great vibes going into Friday, and then take a prompt heel turn and also talk about our worse nightmares going into the Big Dance. We then take a look around the rest of the bracket and debate whether the other Big Ten teams are safe money to make the Sweet Sixteen, or if they will be ushered out immediately.