We start the show with the latest quotes from Tom Izzo's regarding Malik Hall's foot injury and when we can expect him back.

Also, some quick Big Ten officiating talk leftover from Monday's loss against Purdue. We then switch to a Michigan State football notebook of news with Eli Collins, long snapper Mason Arnold, Sam Leavitt and 2024 prospect Davi Belfort.

And to round things out, we head to the ice as Brad LaPlante of Spartans Illustrated and the Red Cedar Recap podcast swings by to talk about MSU hockey.