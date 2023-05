It's a Fun Day Friday episode as we crack open the mailbag after quickly looking at the statements dropped by Keon Coleman and Payton Thorne. After that, we look to see more positives from the recent developments and wonder if this offers less distractions going into the summer.

We also riff on Mady Sissoko, what the most underrated MSU campus activity is and what does Matt even do in his free time anyway?

And then...THE ANNUAL "MSU STUDENT-ATHLETE OR KENTUCKY DERBY JOCKEY" GAME!

Update: Later on Friday (after the episode was recorded), Thorne announced his commitment to Auburn.