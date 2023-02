We have a hootenanny in the mailbag today as we hit on all things Michigan State basketball and football.

What former Spartan would we add to this year's team for a March Madness run, and how do we cope with losses after games? Should Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio get statues on campus? What's the best game to bring kids to and have a first Spartan Stadium experience at?

And, oh yeah, how can we start punishing referees?