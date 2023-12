Ahead of what will be a wild transfer portal season for college football, we look at three concerns we have about Michigan State heading into the week. Is the offensive line going to make it out OK, and what on earth is the plan for MSU at quarterback?

Also we head into the mailbag where we debate if renewing season tickets is crazy or if MSU fans were better off had Mel Tucker left in 2021. And finally...Florida State got screwed, but the committee got it right.