We are joined by Dave Klein of SpartanHoops.com to talk all things Michigan State men's basketball after Selection Sunday.

Now that it’s officially 25-straight years in the NCAA Tournament for Tom Izzo, we talk about just how monumental of a milestone that is in the landscape of college basketball.

We then look ahead to Friday’s game against USC. Just how lucky did MSU possibly get with the draw, and what is there to watch out for heading into the weekend?