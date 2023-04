It’s an all-Michigan State basketball episode today as we start with the big 2024 MSU basketball recruiting news with Kur Teng committing to the Spartans on Monday. What game will he bring to East Lansing and what would the roster look like for a 2024-2025 season, and who else is next for the 2024 class?

We also take a look at Coen Carr’s dunk contest victory, would Hunter Dickinson be a good fit here (we know it’s not going to happen, just humor us please) and other Big Ten roster news.

We also get into new MSU women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick and what she brings to East Lansing.