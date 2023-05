Michigan State football picked up another transfer in TCU defensive back Kee'Yon Stewart for some much-needed secondary help.

What does this do for MSU's depth, and where else will the Spartans be shopping in the portal ahead of the summer?

And Payton Thorne found a new home at Auburn. We also give a big nod to James Harden for everything he's done for MSU student John Hao since the tragedy unfolded a few months ago.

And then we wrap things up by going to the mailbag to explain the rankings between MSU men's basketball signees Xavier Booker and Coen Carr, and offer final thoughts on the quarterback battle.