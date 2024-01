Kane Rob of Locked On Gophers joins for a crossover show to talk all things Minnesota and Michigan State football and basketball.

We talk about the recent MSU defensive coordinator swipe as Joe Rossi was hired on by Jonathan Smith off of Minnesota’s staff. What will he bring to the table, and was his success a byproduct of playing Big Ten West offenses?

We then chat about the MSU basketball game vs. Minnesota. What’s been going well for Ben Johnson’s Gophers and is this team just Dawson Garcia and Co., or do they bring more fire power to Breslin Center?