Michigan State men's basketball 2023 signee Jeremy Fears Jr. joins the show just a week off of his McDonald's All-American Game week.

What were the best experiences for him, did he get starstruck in front of LeBron James and what was it like competing against fellow MSU signee Xavier Booker again?

We also get into playing in the FIBA World Cup, what being recruited by Tom Izzo was like and what makes MSU fans different than the rest.