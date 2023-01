Jeremy Fears Jr. finally earns his composite five-star rating as if we couldn't be excited enough about this 2023 commit. We are also joined by West Joliet basketball head coach Jeremy Kreiger to help us get to know more about Fears on and off the court in the midst of his big senior season.

We then head to the mailbag to see if MSU can possibly add a player mid-season or just how far this team can go even with underwhelming play from the center position.