We kick off the show with quotes and notes from Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson as he sounds off on the quarterback battle between Katin Houser, Payton Thorne and Noah Kim.

Also, how have the running backs looked and just how important will the additions of Nathan Carter and Jaren Mangham be? We also take a peek at who could take over in Jayden Reed's role and look how how healthy of offensive linemen are compared to last year's spring practice session.

And after a quick update on the pursuit of four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger, we kick off our offseason's "Top Five Tuesday" with...the five worst things to say to a fan after a loss.