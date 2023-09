Part two of our chat with Wil Hunter starts with a listener question on Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and just how hot his seat should be this season.

Did the first win over Central Michigan at Spartan Stadium still leave a lot to be desired, or is the young stable of players like Jaron Glover, Tyrell Henry and even Noah Kim enough to give him a breather?

And before ending the show on more Noah Kim and Jonathan Kim talk, we look around the nation to find our favorite overreactions to Week One of the college football season from Boulder to Piscataway.