Michigan State football landed a big transfer portal commit in defensive tackle Jalen Sami out of Colorado. What does the former Buff bring to Michigan State and where does he stack up amongst the guys already in the defensive line room?

We also look at how serious the "Tom Izzo to the Phoenix Suns" talk is, look at the odds and think why he would even want to in the first place.

We then hit on a few mailbag questions from Mel Tucker's social media to how many Melting Moments can we throw down in one sitting during a football game. And to end the show...thank you MSU basketball. Just thank you.