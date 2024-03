Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal joins the show to talk all things Michigan State men's basketball. From Tom Izzo's recent contentious media session to how the players seem to be handling business, we get the scoop ahead of MSU vs. Purdue this weekend.

We also talk about MSU hockey playing a Big Ten-deciding series on an app and whether or not the College Football Playoff committee potentially expanding to 14 teams is worth jail time to those involved.

Plus, court storming. Why not?