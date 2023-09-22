We are joined by Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated to talk about all things MSU football ahead of the their game vs. Maryland. Is this MSU vs. Maryland the biggest game of the season for Michigan State, and what good and bad could come from this Saturday? Also, what can be fixed by MSU sooner than later? And...what just can't be?

Before MSU football hosts Maryland this Saturday, we combined forces with Locked On Terps to give a MSU-Maryland preview. What has been going right for Maryland so far in their 3-0 season, and is the 6.5 point spread too much for the road team? And after we get into MSU, we ask Tre Moore what Maryland hasn't been doing well despite a hot start to the season and get into what players should MSU fans keep their eye on this weekend.