We are joined by John Kirby of "The Only Podcast" as we are another day closer to Michigan State football’s season, and we can’t shake the optimism despite all the obstacles in the way.

Should we be this upbeat about our Spartans going into the grueling schedule, and will the quarterback battle turn out to be a bonus or a flop? We then play some fill in the blank where we talk about Katin Houser, Sam Leavitt, when to panic and when to start celebrating.

Also, beer in Spartan Stadium will probably cost a lot…but just how much are we willing to spend?