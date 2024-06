Jonathan Smith, Brian Lindgren and the Michigan State coaching staff have had a busy offseason retooling the roster, but did it leave the offense in a better situation across the board?

We take a position-by-position look from Aidan Chiles and the quarterbacks to Ashton Lepo and the lineman with Brendan Moore of Spartan Illustrated.

But first, what numbers favor MSU football ahead of the 2024 season?