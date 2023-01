WOOO BOY, WHAT A GAME.

Michigan State basketball escapes a hairy one against Iowa, and avoids a bad loss and a potentially slippery slope for the upcoming schedule as well. We look at what went wrong for MSU before it all went right, as well as a self-debate over who the MVP of Thursday night was between Malik Hall, Mady Sissoko and Jaden Akins.

Then we are joined by John Garcia of Sports Illustrated to talk all things Michigan State football recruiting from Chimdy Onoh and the 2023 class to David Stone and the 2024 class (and beyond?).