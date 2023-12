Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated joins to talk the upcoming huge weekend of Michigan State recruiting.

With MSU commits Nick Marsh, Justin Denson and plenty of others coming to campus this weekend, it's sure to be a big one.

Also, beyond Aidan Chiles, which other Oregon State commits and transfers will MSU have its eyes on this weekend?

Also...is Courtney Hawkins for sure on this staff? We then take a look at this upcoming gut-check basketball game against Nebraska.