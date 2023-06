The final weekend of June official visits at Michigan State is underway as David Stone, DeAndre Carter, Jason Brown, Nick Marsh and more are heading to East Lansing. Where does MSU stand with each of these talented players, and which ones have looming decisions to make ahead of their commitment dates?

We are then joined by Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal to talk about Moneyball Pro-Am, what the top storylines could possibly be and his recent column on MSU men's basketball guard Jaden Akins. We also get to whether there should be optimism at this stage of the football offseason and if he can remember a story as contentious as the Penn State-Michigan State game being moved to Ford Field.