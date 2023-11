Fun show today as college football analyst and former quarterback Max Browne joins to talk all things Jonathan Smith and Michigan State football.

We get into Smith’s Oregon State exit, what he will bring to Michigan State football and how DJ Uiagalelei was able to progress last season. Also, what can Aidan Chiles bring to a team if he decides to transfer, and was last year’s sample size enough to get excited about him?

And yes, we do a Taylor Swift-themed game at the end. Just trust us on this one. But first…MSU football sees two more players enter the transfer portal as Derrick Harmon is one of the the latest name to test the transfer waters.