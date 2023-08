With a defensive line anchored by Tunmise Adeleye, Khris Bogle, Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon, just how good can the Michigan State front be? And how important will additions Jalen Sami, Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler be for this unit?

We also take a look at the linebacker position where Aaron Brule appears to be in the front seat for the third linebacker role -- what does that mean for Darius Snow?

And what are the surprise names coming out of the cornerback battle according to defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton?

We also get into recruiting with a Bredell Richardson commitment to...not a top-four school. And to wrap things up, MIDNIGHT MICHIGAN GAME!