Locked On Spartans: Greg Smith joins to talk MSU football recruiting

Michigan State football recruiting had a surge in June with nabbing 17 commits throughout the month to grow the 2026 class to 21 total commitments thus far.

From defensive standout Fameitau Siale to the offensive weapons in Samson Gash,

Tyren Wortham and Zachary Washington, we take a look at the 2026 MSU football recruiting class with Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith.

What does he like the most about Jonathan Smith’s recruiting haul, and where could the Spartans have gotten even better?