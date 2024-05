Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal and The Couch And The Rube Podcast joins the show to talk about his recent chat with MSU athletic director Alan Haller.

From keeping non-revenue sports alive to people calling for Haller's firing and from Central Michigan being silent to Spartan Stadium naming rights, we hit on every topic that Graham got into with the AD.

Plus, the wait is over...MSU FOOTBALL WILL BE KICKING ITS SEASON OFF ON A FRIDAY. WOOHOO!