Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated joins the show to talk the busy life of Michigan State football. Mel Tucker is officially fired and we wonder if that exit strategy was the way to go on his part.

Also, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman sounded off on MSU's opening, which gives a preview of what will be a lot of similar answers from a lot of coaches.

We then get into the nitty gritty and look at MSU versus Maryland and what positives came out of it from the defensive end. Also, why is Noah Kim starting at Iowa on Saturday a good idea and does MSU have a fighting chance?