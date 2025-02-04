Locked On Spartans: Get to know UCLA ahead of a MASSIVE night for MSU

Michigan State basketball just had the nation's second-longest win streak end, but it's already an urgent time to pick up the pieces to stay ahead in the Big Ten race.
With Mick Cronin and UCLA up next, what is there to worry about with the Bruins as they're rolling on a five-game win streak?
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!