Published Feb 4, 2025
Locked On Spartans: Get to know UCLA ahead of a MASSIVE night for MSU
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State basketball just had the nation's second-longest win streak end, but it's already an urgent time to pick up the pieces to stay ahead in the Big Ten race.

With Mick Cronin and UCLA up next, what is there to worry about with the Bruins as they're rolling on a five-game win streak?

