With signing day less than a week away, MSU has two defensive tackles — Mikeshun Beeler and Dimitry Nicolas — in its sights. Why are these players necessary for this 2024 class in order to fix a glaring problem left by the last staff?

We also talk about the MSU spring game announcement and whether or not it will be a game at all.

Michigan State men's basketball takes on Maryland on Saturday in a game that could be another low-scoring affair if Maryland has its way on defense. What do we want to see from the Spartans, and how much are they projected to win by?

We wrap up the show with Locked On College Football as we discuss Jonathan Smith and whether or not he took the MSU job too soon and what the Spartans' outlook could be for 2024.