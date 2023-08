Michigan State football held its first practice of 2023 and head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media after they got a peek at the practice field.

What did he have to say about the battle between quarterbacks Noah Kim and Katin Houser (and Sam Leavitt), and who else impressed him in day one?

We also talk about the Tom Izzo Football Building and briefly debate whether its strange that it's named after a basketball coach.

After a quick Moneyball and MSU football dietician check-in, we open the mailbag to talk recruiting (David Stone, Bredell Richardson) and wonder what other nickname we can give Spartan Stadium.