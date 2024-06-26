Continuing from the Kaden Strayhorn committing to Michigan saga, we are going to attempt to relay the facts of how head coach Jonathan Smith operates not just at Michigan State, but also in his past. Why didn't they land him, and what numbers from Smith's past can be shown to teach Spartan fans a lesson of how deliberate he is with who visits and who doesn't.

Plus, Charles "DJ" White joins the show to talk about his commitment to MSU, Joe Rossi, his upcoming senior season and more.