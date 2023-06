MSU football recruiting got a nice boost over the weekend with 4-star running back Anthony "Scoota" Carrie and 3-star cornerback Syair Torrence. What will each player bring to the table, and who did the Spartans have to beat out to land these kids? We also get into news and notes on Nick Marsh, David Stone, Charlton and Mercer Luniewski and more. And where does MSU stack up in the conference with recruiting right now? We then end our show by talking about Xavier Booker and where he stands in early 2024 NBA mock drafts.