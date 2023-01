Michigan State football hires its defensive line coach with Diron Reynolds, who comes to East Lansing with 25 years of experience and a championship pedigree.

We then chat with Trent Condon of Locked On Hawkeyes ahead of Thursday night's men's basketball matchup between MSU and Iowa.

What can we expect from this Iowa team including star players Kris Murray and Patrick McCaffery? And are the Hawkeyes continuing their solid defensive play from last year, or is it back to square one for this Hawkeyes squad?