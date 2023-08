We are joined by Locked On recruiting expert Brian Smith as we dive into all things 2024 Michigan State football recruiting.

Have the Spartans lost all momentum with five-star David Stone, or is there a chance Mel Tucker lands his first five-star this cycle? And when it comes to four-star Bredell Richardson, is there a chance of a flip closer to signing day?

We also get into four-star running back Jason Brown, who recently picked up a prediction to come to Michigan State. Also, could we be on commit watch with Javarius Green?