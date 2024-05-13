Michigan State football got another pickup in the transfer portal that has suddenly turned a weak position room into a pretty decent one with Lejond Cavazos committing to the Spartans.

What does Cavazos add to the secondary, and with the recent addition of Ed Woods has MSU done enough at cornerback to turn this concern into a positive for the team?

Michigan State basketball is also reportedly close to getting a commitment from Szymon Zapala of Longwood to finally make everyone happy with a center addition ... or not so happy.

Spartans Illustrated's Matt Sheehan is joined by Dave Klein (also of Spartans Illustrated) to talk about whether this solves anything or not and why -- despite the position being addressed -- this seems a bit underwhelming.