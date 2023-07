It's a full episode of Michigan State football banter as we kick things off with the 7.28.23 reveal from the football team finally being here. We then wrap up some loose ends from Big Ten Media Days where head coach Mel Tucker talked about linebacker Darius Snow and his battle back from last year's week one injury.

Also, highly-coveted five-star defensive line recruit David Stone has dropped his final six with MSU in it, and a commitment of Aug. 26. What are we feeling as far as his pick goes, and could this actually go all the way until signing day?

We also riff on Mike Valenti's comments after he stirred the rivalry pot with strongly-worded comments suggesting Michigan fans should stay home this year. What was fact and what was fiction about his comments, and how did Michigan fans once again embarrass themselves after that?