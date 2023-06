Michigan State added some more beef to its 2024 offensive line class as Ohio twin brothers Charlton and Mercer Luniewski committed to MSU football this week.

What are we liking about this commitment, and what have the last few classes said about coach offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic's recruiting? SPOILER: Good things.

We then go through the new hires inside the MSU program with Tyler Johnson, Darius Hicks and Jenna Learn being added to the recruiting department.

And it's finally Moneyball Pro-Am season, we go through the rosters for this summer's event and highlight the top team with Gehrig Normand and Coen Carr on it.