We chat Michigan State football, which could be a CHAOS TEAM ahead of the 2023 college football season. With a strong defensive front anchored by Simeon Barrow and an offensive rushing attack expected to be led by Nathan Carter, could the Spartans stun a few teams on their packed schedule this fall?

Chief of Propaganda and Matt also offer some insane advice for Mel Tucker. Then…THE REASONABLE GENIE MAKES ITS RETURN! From the wide receiver position to the kicking game, what reasonable wishes are there to be granted this season? Also, what changes would we want to make at Spartan Stadium?