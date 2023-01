We kick off the show with an important listener question in the midst of Michigan State's win streak -- can this Spartan basketball team actually win the Big Ten? We take a look at their chances through the eye test, what Las Vegas has to say and what the computers think as well.

We are then joined by Andrew Pastorek of the Illinois podcast "Oskee Talk" for two segments as he brings us up to speed on Illinois' roller-coaster season. From Terrance Shannon dominating to Skyy Clark leaving the program, what kind of a Fighting Illini team can MSU fans expect to see on Friday night?