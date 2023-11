David Klein of Spartans Illustrated joins the mix to talk all things Michigan State men's basketball and a Champions Classic preview.

Does MSU have enough firepower to stop Duke and Kyle Filipowski and the Blue Devils' older-than-usual stable of guards led by Jeremy Roach? And before we get into the concerns of MSU’s 3-point shooting and rebounding, what is going right for Tom Izzo’s Spartans so far this season?