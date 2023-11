Toledo football head coach Jason Candle could very well be one of the top candidates for this Michigan State head coach job, so we are joined by Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade to discuss what he would bring to East Lansing.

From the Toledo Rockets' offense to how well he could do for MSU football recruiting, we cover all the bases to see if he would be a viable option.

We then dig into the mailbag where we talk about boom or bust hires versus the safe option, and whether or not Michigan State men's basketball is leaderless under A.J. Hoggard.