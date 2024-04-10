Michigan State football defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke to the media on Tuesday and was asked about the rush edge position. That had us thinking...who is going to be that versatile player for MSU this season? From Ken Talley to Khris Bogle to Jalen Thompson and others, we wonder who will be the one Rossi plugs into that role.

Also, the MSU football Spring Showcase has been set as the format appears to stray away from a game format.

We are then joined by Kaspar Haehne of The State News to talk about his experience trying out as a walk-on for MSU football. From an unfortunate start to the drills during the day, we get his retelling of his day behind the scenes at MSU.