Sunday night MSU football saw one more player enter the portal as Charles Brantley submitted his name, joining Keon Coleman and Payton Thorne. Brantley is back in the fold quickly, though, as he made the quick decision to return to MSU. Also, we take a peek at the MSU football players picked in the NFL Draft including the surprises of Jayden Reed going in the second round and Ameer Speed being picked. We are then welcomed by Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated to break down everything from the quarterback battle to the young defensive backfield.