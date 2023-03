With the Sweet 16 showdown between Michigan State and Kansas State on the horizon, we are joined by Mason Voth of EMAWonline.com to help us get to know the Wildcats.

What makes Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson so dynamic for Kansas State, and what other Wildcats players do we need to keep an eye on?

And will Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang fire up another game plan to "out-dude" his opponent?