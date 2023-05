It’s schedule-palooza on today’s show as we get things kicked off with Michigan State football’s reported Black Friday date against Penn State. Do we like this new way to end the regular season, and what are some of the issues the Big Ten is having overall with these new network deals?

Also, Gavitt Games matchups have been leaked and MSU is expected to take on Butler. Why are we bummed about that, and what will the main storyline be for that game? And how will Butler even look next season?

And MSU baseball entering its first Big Ten Tournament since 2018, so that’s fun. We then end the show with a daunting question: What record would we take for MSU football without rolling the dice? Would we take 8-4…or would we even take 7-5?