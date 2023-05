We kick things off with some Michigan State men's basketball notes from the key NBA Combine and NCAA Transfer Portal window dates that will impact the future of A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins.

And then we take a peek at On3's re-rankings for their 2023 basketball class and see where Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Gehrig Normand and Jeremy Fears stack up.

We then commiserate over the Boo Buie return to Northwestern by having our "Top-Five Tuesday" list be "Top-five Spartan Headaches."

We then end the show with talking about MSU baseball and MSU golf as they both get into their postseasons.