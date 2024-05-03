Michigan State football, once again, had a roller-coaster day that ended on a high note with Andrew Dennis committing to the Spartans (again). What does the former Illini bring to the offensive line room, and where would MSU recruiting ranking net out if he was in last year's class?

Also, Brandon Lane is no longer coming to MSU, and Jay'Vier Suggs is no longer visiting, but Derrick Harmon has MSU in his top-five, per an On3 report.

Then, Jason Knick of "The Couch And The Rube Podcast" joins the show to pressure test a few hot takes. Starting with a very bland take about MSU men's basketball and ending with a scorching spring game take, Jason decides if these are bad or make sense.