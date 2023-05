Michigan State football found its transfer portal wide receiver in former Nebraska starter and four-star prospect Alante Brown, who committed to the Spartans on May 26.

What does he bring to the table and why was it so important to the staff to land a player like him?

We get into that after taking a look at key dates for MSU basketball and football as we await the news about NBA Draft decisions from Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard.

We then look at the transfer portal season as a whole for "Top-Five Tuesday," running down the list of the best additions MSU has gotten this off-season. We then end with some listener questions about the Ford Field movement to close things out.