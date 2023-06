HUGE news broke out of East Lansing on Wednesday as Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard announce their returns to Michigan State men's basketball.

We are joined by Dave Klein of Spartans Illustrated to talk about the big offseason news and what this means for a very exciting upcoming season.

We also debate what would make this season a "success" and take a look at whether we are surprise the trio of Hoggard, Akins and Tyson Walker all returned this offseason.

Oh, and some Carson Cooper talk at the end as well.