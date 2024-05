Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles joins the show to talk about what he saw within himself and the rest of the team after spring practice.

From teammates that have surprised him the most to how head coach Jonathan Smith has been during this transition, we get to talk about everything from his few months in East Lansing.

Also, we have a two-minute drill to find out his hidden talent, teammate he would travel cross-country with and more.

We then end with Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. finding their new homes and giving a nod to the men's tennis program after their historic season.